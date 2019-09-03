TUSCALOOSA — University of Alabama alumni who are not part of Crimson Tide football will be celebrated in the latest "Where Legends Are Made" television commercial.
“What most people know about us is that we play great football,” Linda Bonnin, creator of the campaign and UA’s vice president for strategic communications, said in a university press release. “In the commercial, we pivot from that to the rest of the story.”
Homage is paid to such UA alumni as Joe Gibbs, co-founder of The Golf Channel; Jimmy Wales, co-founder of Wikipedia; and John Hendricks, founder of Discovery Channel.
There is a scene that showcases a stack of books written by UA alumni including The New York Times bestseller “The Help,” by Kathryn Stockett, who earned her degree in English and creative writing from UA; “Forrest Gump,” by Winston Groom, who graduated from UA in 1965; and the Pulitzer Prize-winning “To Kill a Mockingbird,” by Harper Lee, who studied law at UA and edited the campus newspaper. She received an honorary doctorate from UA’s College of Arts and Sciences in 1990.
The University’s influence on the performing arts is represented through alumni such as Sonequa Martin-Green, Sela Ward and Michael Luwoye for their accomplishments on stage and screen.
A subsequent scene was shot at a house built by Habitat for Humanity, founded by the late Millard Fuller, who earned his law degree from UA in 1960. Fuller was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom, the nation’s highest civilian honor, in 1996. The house was built through a partnership between Habitat for Humanity and the Nick’s Kids Foundation, created by coach Nick Saban and his wife, Terry.
Also featured is Marillyn Hewson, chairman, president and CEO of Lockheed Martin Corp, an alumnus of UA. She was named one of TIME magazine’s “100 Most Influential People in the World” for 2019, and CEO of the Year in 2018 by Chief Executive magazine. Hewson was also recognized as No. 1 on Fortune magazine’s “50 Most Powerful Women in Business” in 2018.
The commercial was written and produced by UA’s Division of Strategic Communications. Earlier this year, "Where Legends Are Made" was named the No. 1 advertising campaign internationally for higher education by the Council for Advancement and Support of Education through its 2019 Circle of Excellence awards program.
