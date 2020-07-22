TUSCALOOSA — Applying for graduate programs at The University of Alabama will be easier for domestic and international students thanks to a new system for managing admissions.
The new application focuses on web accessibility and simplicity. The new system is available for students applying for the Fall 2021 term and later.
“This is the culminating moment for all the changes we have made over the years," Susan Carvalho, associate provost and dean of the UA Graduate School, said in the press release. "Our new system will make our application process easier and more convenient than ever — for both prospective students and the academic departments that review applications.”
Students will be able to access their application from any device, scan documents with their phones and submit a wider range of file types, including mp4 video. The streamlined application form will include autocomplete fields and form logic, reducing time it takes to submit an application.
The new application will be located at slate.ua.edu/apply, and goes online in August.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.