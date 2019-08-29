TUSCALOOSA — When Crimson Tide fans travel to Tuscaloosa for football games, they will have a new way of getting information.
According to a release from the University of Alabama, UA Info Radio is broadcasting on 92.5 FM and streaming through ready.ua.edu, the UA Safety app and the UA Gameday app.
“We have one of the best game day experiences in the nation, and UA Info Radio will only make the experience better for our fans,” Donald Keith, director of emergency management at The University of Alabama, said in the news release. “As fans drive into Tuscaloosa, they can tune in and hear the information they need before arriving on campus.”
On game days, UA Info Radio will provide pre- and postgame traffic updates, as well as information on parking and pregame events, such as the family-friendly tailgate area and autograph sessions with former football players. Fans will hear fun facts about the Crimson Tide. Music selections from the Million Dollar Band, including “Yea, Alabama,” will help everyone get pumped up for the game.
Additionally, game day specific safety tips, such as what to do if you get separated from your party or how to contact University police, will be broadcast. In the event of severe weather or other emergencies that may occur during the game, UA Info Radio will provide fans with important safety information.
UA began the process of acquiring a low-power FM, non-commercial radio station for public safety after the April 27, 2011, tornado that destroyed much of Tuscaloosa.
“After the tornado, when the electricity was out for several days, the only way for many people to get information was through a battery operated radio,” Keith said. “We decided at that time that UA needed a radio station that could be used to distribute information in the case of an emergency. UA Info Radio is just another tool we use to help keep people safe on our campus.”
