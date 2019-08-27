FLORENCE — New students at the University of North Alabama will be welcomed to campus at a convocation ceremony this week, where they will have a chance to hear from alumna Tina Smith, officials announced Monday.
Sponsored by the Office of the President and Phi Kappa Phi, convocation will be held at 9 a.m. Wednesday in Norton Auditorium.
Smith earned a Bachelor of Science degree in management in 1992 and went on to earn a Master of Arts degree in community counseling in 2000. She later earned her doctorate in education degree from Tennessee State University.
She has more than two decades of experience in higher education at the University of Alabama at Birmingham, the University of Louisville, the University of Alabama and Vanderbilt University.
Smith has filled several roles at Vanderbilt since 2002, including assistant dean of students, interim chief diversity officer, interim vice chancellor for equity, diversity and inclusion.
She has also led the establishment of the university's Project Safe Center, and the restructuring of the Office of Inclusion Initiatives and Cultural Competence, according to Vanderbilt University.
In October 2018, Smith was named the associate vice chancellor for strategic initiatives for development and alumni relations at the university.
Her latest role gives Smith an opportunity to engage with alumni and help them have more interactions with their alma mater. This work ultimately aims to support the advancement of “inclusive excellence” at Vanderbilt.
In a news release from the university, Smith said mentors at UNA played an integral role in helping her achieve a career in higher education.
“Mentors, in either a formal or informal capacity, have been part of my personal and professional development,” Smith said in the UNA news release. “While at UNA, I had several mentors, like Dr. Thomas Lovett and Ms. Barbara Morgan, who guided me through the challenges and transitions into adulthood.”
In addition to her work, Smith has served as a member of professional organizations like the National Association of Student Personnel Administrators, the Association of College Personnel Administrators, and the Southern Association for College Student Affairs.
Following Smith’s remarks, UNA faculty and staff will greet students at a reception in the Guillot University Center atrium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.