FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama this month received a nearly $1.1 million cut of grant funds from the United States Department of Labor for workforce development efforts in the region.
The grant comes as part of the Workforce Opportunity for Rural Communities (WORC) initiative, which is funded by the Department of Labor’s Employment and Training Administration, and administered through the Appalachian Regional Commission and Delta Regional Authority.
Nearly $29.2 million was split between rural communities in the Appalachian and Delta regions that have been hit hard with economic transition and are slowly recovering, according to a UNA news release.
Applicants could apply for funds ranging from $150,000 to $2 million.
The funds will provide training and activities for dislocated workers. That might include homemakers, new entrants into the workforce, and incumbent workers. The grant may also help those affected by substance abuse.
UNA’s grant will help workforce development initiatives across Lauderdale, Colbert, Franklin, Lawrence, Winston, Marion and Limestone counties.
“The WORC grant is a great opportunity for the university to assist individuals who may have been considering returning to school but, for a variety of reasons, haven’t done so,” said Melissa Medlin, director of the UNA Career Center and a principal investigator for the grant.
Recipients of the grant funds designed projects that address the skill needs in their respective service areas.
“It is so much more than the program participants earning their degree; this program provides support both financially and with a variety of services to ensure successful completion — not just degree completion, but greater employment opportunities based on their updated skillset,” Medlin added.
According to UNA Admissions Counselor Hadley Skalnik, a researcher for the grant, the struggle to meet costs outside of tuition has deterred many students from returning to school.
Skalnik said they used a quantitative survey to figure out why students who reject the 15-percent discount could not come back to school.
“What we learned is that there were other costs — such as child care and transportation — that simply weren’t a part of their cost equation,” she explained. “That research was used as proof that these students could benefit career-wise from a return to higher education. They just needed additional financial assistance.”
Sen. Doug Jones recently visited UNA to meet with professors to learn more about some of the programs that could be enhanced with this grant.
“Workforce development is one of the most pressing issues facing our state as our economy evolves,” he said. “Through this grant, UNA will be able to build on its outstanding reputation as a workforce leader and expand the impact of its programs. This funding will be critical to prepare students for today’s in-demand jobs and attract new employers to Alabama.”
