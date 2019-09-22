REVENUE SOURCES
Current Fund Budget: $132,507,677
-- Student tuition and fees: $72.2 million
-- State Revenue: $35.7 million
-- Grants and contracts
--- Federal: $1.05 million
--- Other: $450,000
--- Other: $3.9 million
--- Auxiliary revenue and other additions: $19.2 million
According to budget documents, the “Other” category of revenue consists of athletics, investment income and miscellaneous, with the largest portion attributed to athletics.
Capital Fund Budget: $4,853,500
-- Investment Income: $3,500
-- Transfer from Educational and General Operations (E&G): $500,000
-- Facility Fee: $1.6 million
-- UNA Bond Issue: $2.75 million
Debt Service Budget: $5,727,000
-- Investment Income – Debt Retirement 2010 Bond Issue: $16,000
-- Transfer from E&G – Debt Retirement 2010/2019 Bond Issue: $2.95 million
-- Transfer from Auxiliary Fund – Debt Retirement 2012 Bond Issue: $735,000
-- Transfer from Auxiliary Fund – Debt Retirement 2014 Bond Issue: $$2.03 million
FLORENCE — Finances was a major topic Friday at the University of North Alabama Board of Trustees meeting, which saw the approval of the university’s budgets for fiscal year 2019-2020, beginning Oct. 1.
That includes $132.5 million for the current operating budget, nearly $4.9 million for the capital fund and $5.7 million for the debt service budget.
The current budget consists primarily of student tuition and fees (54.5%), state revenue (26.9%), and auxiliary revenue and other additions (14.5%).
“We know we’ll finish (2019) in the black,” said UNA Chief Financial officer Evan Thornton. “We hope to create any savings we can to push forward.”
Trustee Todd Ouellette said the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget is up from last year, thanks to increases in tuition, enrollment, credit hours and state funds.
Last year’s original budget was just above $121 million.
“We’re still not covering all of the needed operating expense,” Ouellette added. “The budget was basically balanced by limiting some increases and not filling some positions that were still left vacant.”
In capital funds, expenditures for the coming fiscal year include $9.85 million – almost $5 million over the fund sources. However, there is not yet a number for UNA contributions from benefactors, state and local agencies, which last year totaled about $8.5 million.
Capital expenses this year include:
• $8 million toward the new nursing building
• $250,000 for land purchases
• $1.6 million for deferred maintenance
Seven projects were listed under the 2020 proposed projects for deferred maintenance and capital projects, totaling $1.6 million.
Those include:
• General maintenance repairs: $250,000
• Art building dark room project: $570,000
• Towers chiller replacement: $455,000
• Roof maintenance: $25,000
-- Flooring: $50,000
• Painting: $50,000
• ESCO debt service: $200,000
“As funds become available, we will get to as many of those projects as we can,” Thornton said.
The board also approved a resolution to start soliciting bids and expenditure for the Norton Auditorium renovations – a priority deferred maintenance project.
According to UNA documents, one-time funding of $1.8 million has been dedicated for that project. The task list includes 11 items, from a new orchestra shell and stage floor repairs to new audience seating and landscaping improvements.
According to the budget documents, the expenses for debt service match the funds provided. That will result in no net increase in the debt service fund balance.
Kitts' contract extended
At the meeting, the board also commended President Ken Kitts for “a job well done.”
Trustee Martin Abroms said his committee creates a list of goals with Kitts based in part on evaluation of his work and progress toward current goals.
“From the time that I’ve been involved in this, all of the trustees responded, and it is probably the highest satisfaction rating that I can remember since I’ve been a trustee,” Abroms said.
Abroms said the board recommended a one-year extension for Kitts’ contract, bringing his term to Sept. 30, 2022. The board also recommended $40,000 for Kitts’ retention, which he will get as long as he continues to perform well as president.
Funding and enrollment goals
At the beginning of the meeting, Kitts reported the university is still on track to meet the total enrollment goal of 7,800, which will officially be measured at the end of October. As of Friday, enrollment was at 7,723.
“It will likely exceed 7,900,” Kitts said. “I’m proud of this outcome, and I’m deeply thankful to Ron Patterson, our chief enrollment officer, and so many others who worked very hard to get that.”
The board is looking to increase that goal to 8,000 down the road.
Kitts and several board members also emphasized the importance of Project 208, which Kitts and other senior administrators created to address the inequitable funding that comes from the state. In fall 2016, UNA was ranked 12 out of 14 public colleges in Alabama for funding per full-time student.
“We all must embrace Project 208 as an initiative of the highest urgency for the University of North Alabama,” Kitts added. “It’s just that important that we get equity in funding straight down for the future of this university.”
He said the stakes this year are “unusually high.” If funding patterns continue this year, Kitts said $300 million to $400 million will likely be split between the state’s 14 public universities, of which UNA “has been at the bottom for far too long.”
“Getting our Project 208 effort into high gear … takes some added urgency both so we can continue to see increases in our annual appropriation – we’ve had some success there – but I can’t stress it enough: there’s going to be a big bucket of one-time money there, and we need to be at the top of the list,” Kitts said.
