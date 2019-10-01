FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama Chamber Choir and Chamber Orchestra will join tonight for a performance centered on baroque music.
The annual show, titled "Quintessentially Baroque," will this year cater to the theme of "Music for a Queen."
It will begin at 7:30 p.m. at Norton Auditorium on North Pine Street.
Tickets are $15 for adults and $5 for UNA students, faculty and alumni.
They can be purchased at una.edu/music or at the UNA School of the Arts box office. Hours today are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
Tickets will also be available at the door.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.