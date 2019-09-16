FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama recently reached new heights in several categories from U.S. News and World Report –including breaking the top 20 in "Public Regional Universities in the South" for the first time.
UNA ranks No. 19 in the 2020 list. U.S. News and World Report calculates the results based on 15 factors, including outcomes, faculty resources, expert opinions, financial resources and student excellence.
“UNA is a leader among four-year institutions in the state and the region,” UNA President Ken Kitts said in a press release. “And we’re performing well across the spectrum of categories, which further indicates that we’re providing a first-rate education to all of our students, from traditional to transfer to international.”
UNA has also climbed up the rankings on six other lists:
- Best Colleges for Veterans (tie for 27th)
- Best Undergraduate Teaching (tie for 24th)
- Best Value Schools (46th)
- Most Innovative Schools (tie for 19th)
- Top Performers on Social Mobility (tie for 76th)
- Top Regional Schools (tie for 43rd)
According to the release, the Commitment to Undergraduate Teaching, Most Innovative Schools and Top Performers on Social Mobility rankings are new to the list this year.
“The ranking affirms UNA’s position as one of the very best universities in the region as well as one of the most innovative,” said Ross Alexander, UNA’s Vice President for Academic Affairs and Provost. “Not only is innovation explicitly stated in our mission, it is woven throughout the entire fabric of the University. UNA’s top-20 ranking reflects the momentum, progress, and upward trajectory of the institution.”
