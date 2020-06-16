FLORENCE — Commencement ceremonies at the University of North Alabama will take place Friday, July 31, and Saturday, Aug. 1 and include graduates from Spring 2020 as well as Summer 2020.
“After much research and careful consideration, the University determined that this hybrid approach to commencement both appropriately celebrates our graduates and protects the health and safety of all participants,” said Ross Alexander, Provost and Executive Vice President for Academic Affairs.
Commencement ceremonies will begin at 6 p.m. July 31 and will include graduates from the Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions and the College of Education and Human Sciences.
Graduates from the College of Arts and Sciences will have their ceremony at 10 a.m. Aug. 1, and at 2 p.m. that day for graduates in the College of Business.
Participants will be asked to wear a face covering, Norton Auditorium will be sanitized between each ceremony.
The hybrid model will allow graduates and essential university staff in Norton Auditorium during commencement. The ceremony will be live-streamed for family and friends to watch online on the UNA YouTube channel.
“We’ve always live-streamed our commencement ceremonies for the benefit of families and friends who are physically unable to attend,” said Mitch Powell, interim University Registrar. “As we move to hybrid ceremonies where only graduates will be in attendance, the live stream will be even more beneficial for families and friends to be a part of celebrating their graduate’s accomplishments.”
Precautions will include:
• Graduates and essential staff will be screened by University Health Services before entering Norton Auditorium. Anyone who answers ‘yes’ to a question on the health screening or has a temperature of 100.4 or above will not enter the auditorium.
• Graduates will be seated 6 feet apart in accordance with guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Alabama Department of Public Health.
• Details on arrival times, parking, and check-in will be sent to graduates during the next few weeks. Updates regarding additional Covid-19 precautions will also be distributed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.