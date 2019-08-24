DECATUR — Officials with the University of North Alabama and city of Decatur convened at Decatur’s municipal building Friday morning to sign a learning agreement designed to help city employees further their education.
Decatur joins several other municipalities in the Shoals and elsewhere in the region that have signed similar agreements.
“UNA is pleased to partner with the city of Decatur to provide educational opportunities for police officers, first responders and municipal employees,” said Ross Alexander, provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This agreement further demonstrates UNA’s commitment to adult education through the region and the state.”
Under the agreement, full-time Decatur city employees will have access to UNA’s online degree programs for both graduate and undergraduate students at a reduced cost.
Decatur Mayor Tab Bowling said the city was “delighted” to partner with the university for the benefit of its employees.
“As part of our Tuition Assistance employee benefit program, the additional tuition discount UNA is offering for full-time city of Decatur employees will help provide a powerful means of improving their job performance. The UNA relationship will also provide a reduced-cost opportunity to prepare for their future career advancement with the city.”
Decatur employees may enroll in classes as part of the agreement as early as the fall semester.
UNA’s fall semester began Aug. 21. Alexander said the university routinely welcomes additional students during the first week of classes through mid-semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.