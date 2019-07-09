FLORENCE — UNA Dining is hosting a job fair Wednesday to give job seekers a chance to inquire about opportunities and interview for various positions.
The fair will take place from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the computer lab in the basement of Collier Library, located on campus near Bibb-Graves Hall.
Open positions include supervisors, leads, cooks, cashiers and food service workers.
UNA Dining will conduct on-site interviews. Attendees are encouraged to "dress for success" and bring a resume.
UNA Dining operates under Chartwells.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.