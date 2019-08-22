FLORENCE — University of North Alabama officials are projecting this year's enrollment will set a new record.
“I can say confidently that our enrollment will be up,” said Ross Alexander, provost and vice president of Academic Affairs. “It will be increased from last fall. We had record enrollment last fall.”
The fall 2018 semester saw 7,650 undergraduate and graduate students enrolled in UNA classes, about 200 higher than the fall 2017 semester.
“We’re very confident that our final enrollment number will be very close to 8,000 students, if not above 8,000 students,” Alexander said. “But that’s speculative. We’ll know definitely on Oct. 31.”
Oct. 31 is UNA’s census date, which takes into account the students that come to UNA between the first day of classes and the second fall session, which begins in October.
“We’ll see significant enrollment starts the second eight weeks of the fall semester,” Alexander added.
This academic year will see increases in three major areas of enrollment — freshmen, online graduate students and international students.
“We’re proud of that,” he said. “Enrollment gains in all these areas really speaks to how healthy and vibrant and evolving this institution is.”
Alexander said it's “relatively rare” to see simultaneous gains in all three areas. The gains are also running contrary to national and state trends.
“There’s declining numbers of high school graduates in the state, so for us to be up in freshmen is significant,” he said. “Our online graduate programs are continuing to show market demand. International student enrollment nationally is down about 35 percent. We were up 65 percent last year, and we’ll be up again this year, so we’re bucking trends in all of those areas.”
Several faculty members have noted a general sense of "excitement" on campus this year, which they attribute to the university's momentum across the state, region and nation in terms of both academics and athletics.
UNA Housing and Residence Life Director Jennifer Sutton said enrollment increases — as well as general appeal of campus life — have led to record numbers of on-campus residents this fall.
That number had increased by about 200 to nearly 1,750.
“We did open two additional floors in Rice Hall for international students,” she said.
According to data from UNA’s Office of Institutional Research, total enrollment trended downward from 2010 to 2014, landing at about 6,840 students.
Numbers began rising again after that — a trend that has continued each year except 2017, when enrollment decreased by less than 1 percent.
Alexander largely attributes the reversal to the arrival of President Kenneth Kitts, who assumed office in the spring of 2015.
“When President Kitts became president five years ago, we had over 1,000 fewer students,” he said. “That’s a pretty big gain under his leadership. The leadership and the vision that he’s put in place is really putting us in a position to succeed as a university.”
