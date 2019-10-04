About the ALI
The Appalachian Leadership Institute is a program of the Appalachian Regional Commission, an economic development agency of the federal government and Appalachian states’ governments.
The University of Tennessee-Knoxville, the Howard H. Baker Jr. Center for Public Policy, Tuskegee University and Collective Impact were also involved in its development.
For information, visit leadership.arc.gov.
FLORENCE — A University of North Alabama business faculty member was recently tapped as one of only three Alabama members of the Appalachian Leadership Institute’s inaugural class.
Steven Puckett, who serves as UNA’s business and community outreach director and lecturer in management, was chosen from among 180 applicants.
He will join the class of 40 fellows from across the 13 Appalachian states in training sessions from October to July.
“The ARC Leadership Institute is a great opportunity to showcase UNA’s expertise in innovation, entrepreneurship and the transformation underway in the Shoals region to a digital economy,” Puckett said. “We will also learn what other communities are doing in creating new economic opportunities and stability for their regions and bringing these new ideas back to Alabama and the Shoals region.”
As part of the class, Puckett will participate in six sessions of networking, mentoring, skill-building seminars, best practice reviews and field visits.
The first session will be Oct. 21-24 in Morehead, Kentucky. The rest of the sessions will take place in Georgia, Mississippi, West Virginia, North Carolina and New York.
“Our hope is that the Appalachian Leadership Institute will develop leadership and problem-solving, bring advancement and grow greater prosperity in the region,” said ARC Federal Cochairman Tim Thomas. “Leadership is the essential foundation on which all of our collective efforts to enhance Appalachia rest.”
According to a news release, Puckett will also “work directly with public policy, community development, education, investment and other professionals” in the region.
The class will be celebrated in a capstone graduation in Washington, D.C.
Puckett and the rest of the fellows will then become part of the Appalachian Leadership Network, an ARC peer-to-peer working group.
“We have a long history of support from the Appalachian Regional Commission,” said Doug Barrett, director of UNA’s Institute for Innovation and Economic Development. “It is an honor to have someone from our institute identified as an inaugural fellow for this important program. We applaud Steven for receiving this honor and look forward to benefitting from what is learned.”
Applications for the next class will open in March.
