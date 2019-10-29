FLORENCE — Choirs at the University of North Alabama will be taking the stage at Norton Auditorium tonight for the annual Fall Choral Showcase.
Performances begin at 7:30 p.m.
The UNA Collegiate Singers and Vocal Jazz Ensemble will be featured.
Directors are Rebecca Rockhill and Ian Loeppky. Karen Cantrell will serve as the collaborative pianist.
Tickets are $15 for adults, and $5 for children, UNA students, staff and alumni.
Tickets may be purchased online here.
