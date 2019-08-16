FLORENCE — University of North Alabama fans young and old will have a chance to meet some of their favorite student-athletes and coaches Sunday at the university’s annual “Fan Fest.”
The year’s Fan Fest will be from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Hilda B. Anderson Softball Stadium at Cox Creek Park, located at 2500 Chisholm Road. It is free to the public.
Coca-Cola sponsors Fan Fest each year, according to Associate Athletic Director Megan Dye.
She said all coaches and student-athletes will be present, and there will be something for everyone to enjoy.
“We’ve got posters for autographs, and they’ll be taking pictures and playing games with kids,” she said. “We’ll have a bouncy house and slide — all of that fun stuff.”
Though the event serves as a way for fans and the Shoals community to show their support for UNA athletics, Dye said it’s also a great opportunity for the athletes and coaches to connect with those supporters.
“It’s a great way for our student-athletes and coaches to get out in the community and visit with people, and just get us geared up for the upcoming athletic season,” she said.
For the most part, Dye said the Fan Fest will play out much in the same way past events have with the exception of it being held on Sunday this year.
However, she expects a little extra excitement with UNA entering its second full year in ASUN Division I.
“It’s been an exciting year, and this event has always been really successful,” she said. “We just look forward to it each year.”
For information on UNA Athletics, go to roarlions.com.
