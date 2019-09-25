FLORENCE — The campus is abuzz this week with school spirit as the University of North Alabama gears up for Saturday's homecoming game against Presbyterian College.
This year’s homecoming theme is “The Gold Standard,” which university officials said represents the caliber of its students, faculty, staff and alumni.
Recognized Student Organizations (RSOs) on campus have the opportunity to participate this week in the "Homecoming Spirit Challenge," which kicked off Monday with a window painting activity at the Guillot University Center.
Teams had from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. to exemplify in their design what "The Gold Standard" means to them.
RSOs will have two more opportunities to compete in the challenge — the pep rally competition and the parade float competition.
On Tuesday, a crowd gathered at the Mane Market for some "Tailgate Trivia."
The rest of the week is packed with more activities and events planned for students, alumni and fans:
Today
• Chalk the Walk at the Amphitheater, 3 to 5 p.m.
Thursday
• 15th annual Geography Alumni Conference at Wesleyan Hall, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
• NPHC Stroll Off at Norton Auditorium, 7 p.m. Tickets $5 in advance, or $7 at the door.
Friday
• 15th annual Geography Alumni Conference at Wesleyan Hall, 8 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.
• Jack Karnes Memorial Golf Tournament at Cypress Lakes Golf and Country Club, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m.
• Campus tours for alumni at Coby Hall, 3 to 4 p.m.
• Homecoming Alumni Awards Banquet at GUC Banquet Halls, 6 to 8 p.m.
• Homecoming Spirit Challenge Pep Rally at Turf Practice Field, 9 p.m.
Saturday
• SGA Past Officers Breakfast at GUC Banquet Halls, 8 a.m.
• Anderson College of Nursing and Health Professions Continuing Education Event for nurses at the Commons building (Room 330), 8:30 to 10 a.m.
• Homecoming parade through downtown Florence, 10:30 a.m.
• Tailgating at Braly Stadium from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.
• Alumni and Friends Pre-Game Tailgate Party at Spirit Hill/Alumni Pavilion, noon to 2:30 p.m.
• Golden Lions 50th Reunion: Class of 1969 at Spirit Hill/Alumni Pavilion, noon
• Lion Walk from Royal Avenue to Spirit Hill, 12:45 p.m.
• Pregame show presentation: Alumnus of the Year, Lifetime Achievement, Homecoming Court at Braly Stadium, 2:20 p.m.
• Kickoff for UNA vs. Presbyterian at, Braly Stadium, 3 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.