FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama's Health Services recently made a big move of a few blocks down to North Seminary Street.
Previously located on Circular Road, students now only have to walk about a quarter-mile south of the fountain to reach Health Services, according to Director Teresa Dawson.
“The space was available to us, and it’s a good location,” she said. “The building that we were in was an older building. This was available, and it’s actually more conveniently located with better parking. It will help us to see a larger volume of students.”
Health Services began operating in the Wilson Park Medical Arts Building earlier this month.
Overall, Dawson said the additional space will help accommodate the university’s growth.
In addition to more parking, Dawson said the building’s design supports a better flow of operations. This is especially important as enrollment numbers continue to climb.
“It has been previously used as a medical clinic, so the design for patient flow here is really a very good design,” she said. “We’re quite happy with the space thus far. We’ve had a number of students to visit us, so it does not seem that the students are having trouble locating us.”
Dawson noted the recent addition of an electronic health portal for students, which comes about a year after Health Services implemented an electronic health record. With the portal, students can go online to fill in health history information and avoid having to fill out extensive paperwork when they arrive.
“That has helped to facilitate that turnaround of visits to get the students in and out in a more timely manner,” she said.
While the number of students seeking health services varies each day, Dawson said the first week of the semester has kept the waiting room busy. She said the start of a new school year means the clinic stays busy with routine needs like allergy treatment, physical exams for athletics and tuberculosis skin tests for nursing.
“We’ve had a steady flow of students since we got back, so I think the location seems to be meeting their needs, and meeting their needs well,” Dawson said.
Health Services primarily provides treatment for minor illness and injury. Dawson said it is not a for-profit entity, and students are not charged for visits.
Education is also a big component of services. That might mean helping students make a lifestyle change, a dietary change, or simply teaching them how to manage their health.
When the needs of students stretch beyond what Health Services is able to offer, the staff works to locate other services that can meet those needs.
“Our goal is to keep our students healthy, and if they are sick to get them over that illness and back in class so they can continue their education,” Dawson said. “We try to focus on student health and well-being and to involve as much of the campus as possible in that.
"I think that’s part of what our mission as health services on this campus would be — ideally, to help students learn the life skills to prevent them from becoming ill.”
