FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama has announced the winners of the annual homecoming awards, with the event scheduled to take place from Oct. 29-31.
“This is an exceptional group of individuals we’re honoring this year,” Justin “Bishop” Alexander, director of Alumni Relations, said in a university news release. “Our committees worked earlier this summer to select those who best embody each of the awards, and the list speaks volumes of the caliber of UNA’s alumni and friends.”
• Lifetime Achievement Award: Robert L. Potts, of Florence
• Alumni of the Year Award: Tyrone Jerrell Dennis, of Lithona, Georgia, 2002 graduate with a Bachelor of Science degree in Criminal Justice and Sociology
• Friend of the University: UNA Police Officer Gregory M. Kirby and K9 Toby, of Killen
• Military Service Award: Lt. Col. (Ret.) Joerle “JB” Blaine Blackman, of Fayetteville, Georgia, 1984 graduate with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and Marketing
• Faculty/Staff Alumni Service Award: LeRoy “Lee” Franklin Brownell Jr., of Phil Campbell, 1990, Bachelor of Science degree in Education, Master of Arts in Education in Counseling P-12
• Community Service Award: Sonja Redonna Croone, of Florence, 1998, Bachelor of Science in Social Work
• Educator of the Year Award: Ana Carolina “Carol” Behel, of Florence, 1993, Bachelor of Science, Education, German 7-12 and Spanish 7-12
• Public Service Award: Casey Jerome Eggleston, of Tuscumbia, 1997, Master of Arts in Education, Counseling P-12
• Young Alumni Award: Indigo Jade Shanice Fort, of Muscle Shoals, 2015, Bachelor of Science, Sociology and 2018, Master of Arts, Family Studies.
As a result of the pandemic, a modified homecoming schedule will be released at a later date.
