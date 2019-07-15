FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama recently recognized the 2019 winners of its annual Homecoming Awards.
Recipients include seven alumni and one friend of the university, with their current work ranging from musicians to politicians.
The awards and winners are:
Alumnus of the Year: John Paul White, 1999. Bachelor of Business Administration in Management with a concentration in entertainment industry management; originally from Loretto, Tennessee, and resides in Florence
Lifetime Achievement: John Thomas McGee, 1958. Bachelor of Science in Mathematics and Business Administration; originally from Florence and now resides in Chapel Hill, North Carolina
Community Service: Patsy “Pat” Davis Burney, 1988. Bachelor of Science in Management; has considered Florence home since 1976
Faculty-Staff Service: Kelly McGregor Ford, 1994. Bachelor of Science in English and Professional Writing; from Florence
Military Service: Col. William Riley Brewer III, 1982. Bachelor of Arts in Spanish, minor in management; from Killen
Political Service: Alabama state Sen. Timothy Ivan Melson, 1982. Bachelor of Science in Professional Biology and General Chemistry; from Florence
Educator of the Year: David Brian Bailey, 1996. Bachelor of Science in Education (mathematics 7-12, history 7-12) and Master of Arts in Education (mathematics 6-12); originally from Albertville, resides in Florence
Friend of the University: Anne Marie Howard. Originally from Mobile, lives in Florence
Members of the constituency, executive committee and board of directors seek nominees for the Homecoming Awards each year, according to UNA’s website.
Those nominees are then narrowed down by the UNA Alumni Association Awards Committee, and the board decides the number of awards to be given in each category.
“The accomplishments of this year’s group of alumni award winners is extraordinary,” Director of Alumni Relations Justin “Bishop” Alexander said in a press release. “Each has done outstanding work in his or her respective field, and at the heart of each winner is an individual who truly loves UNA.”
