FLORENCE — The long line of traffic you see on Pine Street today is because University of North Alabama students are moving out of university housing.
UNA is continuing instruction online for the remainder of the semester as part of the Centers for Disease Control social distancing protocols during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Students in UNA housing were notified by correspondence dated March 20 that residents were expected to check out of housing beginning March 21.
On Sunday, and continuing through Tuesday, the schedule included one-hour time periods to return to campus and gather their belongings between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m.
CDC guidelines are followed during checkout that include only one additional guest allowed inside with the student to help with the move. Disposable gloves are supplied, and Health Services and Housing and Residence life personnel will ask questions and take temperatures before allowing individuals into buildings.
