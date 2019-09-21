FLORENCE — University of North Alabama Board of Trustees on Friday commended President Ken Kitts for his leadership.
Trustee Martin Abroms said his committee creates a list of goals with Kitts based in part on evaluation of his work and progress toward current goals.
“From the time that I’ve been involved in this, all of the trustees responded, and it is probably the highest satisfaction rating that I can remember since I’ve been a trustee,” Abroms said.
Abroms said the board recommended a one-year extension for Kitts’ contract, bringing his term to Sept. 30, 2022. The board also recommended $40,000 for Kitts’ retention, which he will get as long as he continues to perform well as president.
At the beginning of the meeting, Kitts reported that the university is still on track to meet the total enrollment goal of 7,800, which will officially be measured at the end of October. As of Friday, enrollment was at 7,723.
“It will likely exceed 7,900,” Kitts said. “I’m proud of this outcome, and I’m deeply thankful to Ron Patterson, our chief enrollment officer, and so many others who worked very hard to get that.”
The board is looking to increase that goal to 8,000 down the road.
