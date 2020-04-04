FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama has launched a web page designed to be a resource for high school juniors and seniors, and parents teaching their children at home as a result of the COVID-19 crisis.
The web page at una.edu/youruna/ also provides some cultural and expert content from UNA’s faculty.
“This web page and engagement platform is a collaboration among several departments and units on campus and provides valuable information and resources to learners of all ages who desire to advance their education or learn a new skill,” Ross Alexander, vice president for Academic Affairs and Provost, said in a university news release. “New content will be added to the platform frequently, and it will serve as an expanding resource for the foreseeable future.”
Key features of the web page include:
• Six May intersession general education courses designed specifically with high school juniors and seniors in mind and who want to take a course before their freshman year at UNA begins.
• Video content from UNA’s faculty on a variety of topics, from health and wellness to the economics behind a pandemic to an app to use on a hike through nature.
• Cultural resources from a variety of sources, including links to free content from the Library of Congress and the National Gallery of Art.
“Because we’re parents, too, we understand how disruptive this time is on parents and students, especially as education has been shifted to an online/remote model,” Katie Kinney, dean of the College of Education and Human Sciences, said in the release. “The content we’ll add to the page will be useful for parents and individuals providing academic support to P-12 learners.”
Kinney said several members of her faculty have worked on the video and curricula content to help educators and parents get and stay on track for the remainder of the academic year.
“This is new territory for all of us, of course, but it is one more way UNA is and will always be an educational resource for our region,” Kinney said.
