FLORENCE — A historical marker recognizing the significant impact African Americans had on the development of the University of North Alabama will be unveiled Monday on campus.
The unveiling is free and open to the public. It is scheduled for 2 p.m. Monday in the Performance Center of the Guillot University Center.
UNA was founded as LaGrange College in 1830. The marker acknowledges the role of enslaved persons who constructed and worked at the institution, the integration of Florence State College in 1963 by Wendell W. Gunn, and the barriers broken by other African-American students in all areas of campus life.
“The courage shown by Dr. Gunn opened up this campus to factions of the community who were not legally allowed to advance themselves through enrollment in Alabama’s higher education system,” NA President Ken Kitts said in a news release. “This historical plaque will reside in a prominent place on our campus and will herald a proud time of positive change in our history.”
Light refreshments will be served along with remarks by Kitts, Chief Enrollment Officer and Assistant to the President for Diversity Ron Patterson, and Director of the Muscle Shoals National Heritage Area Carrie Barske Crawford. Attendees will then be asked to walk from the Guillot Center to the unveiling of the historical marker on Cramer Way just to the east of Bibb Graves Hall.
The event is sponsored by UNA’s Office of Enrollment Management.
