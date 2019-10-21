FLORENCE — The community will have a chance Tuesday to hear from Molly Hand as part of the fifth-annual Albert S. Johnston Jr. Memorial Shakespeare Lecture.
The lecture begins at 3:30 p.m. in Room 330 of the Wendell Wilkie Gunn Commons building. It is free and open to the public.
Hand is a lecturer and entrepreneur in residence at Florida State University. She will speak on various literary aspects of Shakespeare's works.
"Not only will Dr. Hand be speaking on literary aspects of Shakespeare, from her experience as an entrepreneur in residence at Florida State University, she will also share the varied professional opportunities outside academia available to English and other humanities majors," said Cynthia Burkhead, professor and chair of the Department of English.
Johnston was once chair of the English Department at UNA as well, where he was also a longtime Shakespeare professor.
The lecture event was created to honor his memory and provide Shakespeare performances and educational opportunities through an endowment in his name.
