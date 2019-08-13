FLORENCE — Preparations are underway for the University of North Alabama's "Unpack the Pride" event, though the university expects to keep traffic disruption to a minimum when it begins later this week.
The event rallies volunteers to assist UNA students with move-in to dormitories Thursday through Saturday.
Signs are set up along the road in the area of North Pine Street to direct students and their parents, who have been given specific routes to take and times to begin moving in. Moving-in times are 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
Though the number of on-campus residents is high this year, the university said move-in activity will occur outside peak traffic times.
The hustle and bustle will also be largely confined to areas in the immediate vicinity of dorms.
Only families with students at the Kilby Laboratory School across the street have been asked to allow additional time for pick-up Thursday and Friday afternoons.
