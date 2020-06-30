FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama has released its plan for a return to campus with a "modified schedule from sunrise to sundown," according to its website.
The plan includes contact tracing, the steps that will be taken when a student tells a university employee of a positive COVID-19 test result, and the timeline as to when faculty and staff transition back to campus.
Throughout June, according to the plan, the campus has undergone physical distancing evaluations. In July, depending on state and federal guidance, a limited number of students may return to campus "for specific academic functions or athletic training."
August is still targeted for housing move in with a "staggered plan of action." Aug. 19 is the targeted date for classes to begin.
The 20-page document, the COVID-19 Recovery Guidance Plan, was developed by the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, which, according to the plan's introduction, was charged with evaluating what was needed to resume campus programs in a face-to-face format.
It can be found at UNA's website, una.edu/coronavirus.
“The plan is directed by guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the Alabama Department of Public Health, and other best health practices,” Dr. Kimberly Greenway, vice president for Student Affairs and chair of the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, said in a UNA news release.
“The 28-member group from across campus worked diligently to ensure the best pathway forward for UNA to resume academic, residential, student support services, and other campus programs in a face-to-face format.”
The task force was appointed in March by UNA President Ken Kitts in order to prepare for the reopening of campus and the resumption of traditional classes after Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey issued a stay-at-home order.
“I’m sincerely grateful for the work of the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force and the time and energy put into creating this document,” Kitts said in the release. “With this plan, we have a means to move forward that preserves our academic quality and integrity, while maintaining the health and safety protocols that have become vital in our ongoing response to the pandemic.”
