FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama College Panhellenic Council is one of the 25 recipients of the College Panhellenic Excellence Award.
The award from the National Panhellenic Conference (NPC), one of the largest advocacy and support organizations for women, recognizes College Panhellenics that demonstrate success in the areas of academics, community impact, judicial procedure, leadership, recruitment, programming and marketing, according to a UNA news release.
“At the end of each academic year, it’s important to pause to reflect and acknowledge the outstanding contributions made by our College Panhellenics that benefit the sorority community, the campus, and the community at-large,” Linda Henderson, College Panhellenics Committee chair said in the release.
“That reflection was even more important for 2019-20. Despite the challenges presented by COVID-19, College Panhellenics continued their focus on high achievement and community support, regardless of whether Panhellenic operations were managed in person or virtually.”
At UNA, the College Panhellenics include Alpha Delta Pi, Alpha Gamma Delta, Phi Mu, and Zeta Tau Alpha.
Across the United States, there are NPC sororities on 670 college and university campuses. UNA’s NPC was one of just 25 winners of the College Panhellenic Excellence Award.
“This is a huge honor, and we are so excited to be recognized nationally by NPC,” Molly Stephens, the College Panhellenic president, said in the release.
Ahsley Christman is the assistant director for Fraternity and Sorority Life at UNA, where recruitment for new members is underway.
“This year, the women prioritized community,” she said in the release. “For service, they collaborated with University Center Operations and Events Management to provide free feminine hygiene products in the restrooms. Additionally, they have named Florence-Lauderdale Animal Services their local philanthropy and supported them through service and fundraising.
"As we head into the next academic year, the women have been prioritizing diversity and inclusion," Christman said. "They just finished a project on privilege and identity and are working to add a diversity and inclusion position onto the council. They are really ambitious, and I am proud of their dedication to UNA and fraternity and sorority Life.”
