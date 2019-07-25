FLORENCE — A professor in the University of North Alabama’s Department of Communications was recently named a board member of an international academic media organization.
Pat Sanders will serve as the District 2 representative of the Broadcast Education Association (BEA). The district covers Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Mississippi and the Carolinas.
While representatives are traditionally elected to their positions, the BEA Executive Committee appointed Sanders to the role after Heidi Blossom of South Carolina’s North Greenville University had to step down.
“The designated board member shall serve until a new board member is elected to fill the previously vacated position for the remainder or unexpired portion of the term,” explained BEA President Tony DeMars.
Sanders will attend a BEA board meeting this fall in Washington, D.C., as part of her duties.
After about 15 years as an active member ofr BEA, she said she is eager to get started.
“I find it an honor to have been selected to serve as the representative for District 2,” Sanders said in a press release. “I will have an opportunity to work alongside some excellent scholars and creative people. … The organization has allowed me to share my scholarship and forge professional and personal relationships that I cherish to this day. I look forward to serving.”
Sanders will serve until April 2020. She will then have an opportunity to be elected for a full two-year term.
Sanders will enter her 20th year this fall teaching students in UNA's Department of Communications. She teaches courses in the journalism and media production track of the mass communications program.
Before joining the ranks of academia, Sanders worked extensively in news broadcasting and commercial radio management for nearly two decades.
Today, she is a wife, mother, writer and voiceover talent, in addition to her teaching duties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.