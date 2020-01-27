FLORENCE — David C. May, a University of North Alabama alumnus and professor of Sociology at Mississippi State University, will present his research on the school to prison pipeline Feb 10.
UNA released the corrected date today after initially reporting the date as Feb. 20. The talk, titled “It’s Not Just the Police that Got Me Here: Understanding the School to Prison Pipeline through the Lens of Prisoners,” will be 1-2 p.m. Feb. 10 in the Performance Center of the Guillot University Center.
May graduated in 1992, with a double major in Sociology and Criminal Justice. He has coauthored six books and dozens of scholarly articles and book chapters centered on his research interests in fear of crime, school safety, corrections, military sociology, cybercrime, and human robot interaction.
Additionally, he is co-authoring a book on bullying for a second edition of his school safety book, which is to be published later this year. He also serves as a co-PI on research projects funded by the National Institute of Justice, the National Science Foundation, the Department of Defense, the Henry Family Foundation, and the United States Army Engineer Research and Development Center.
