FLORENCE — A public art installation on J.B. Webb’s Cloverdale Road building not only served as a fun project for students, but also helped breathe new life into the community, according to University of North Alabama assistant art professor Parker Seward.
Eight students in Seward’s summer public art class spent about 20-25 hours the last week of class painting the mural on one side of the building Webb owns.
“I’m really happy with it,” Seward said of the finished masterpiece. “I’m proud of what we ended up with. It’s really nice that it pleased our client … and it was a good way to work with the community.”
Seward said his class spent two weeks familiarizing themselves with spray paint and stencil-making before beginning the design process.
He gave the students parameters in terms of the theme and color palette, but it was up to the students to come up with a design during the third week that fit both their professor’s guidelines and their client’s vision.
“He had a few ideas of what maybe he was looking for, but for the most part they had artistic freedom to kind of design what they wanted,” Seward said.
The design was done digitally. While he oversaw the project and stepped in when needed, Seward said the students ultimately brought the project to life.
They worked during class time throughout the week, though some students would put in extra time as well.
Webb reached out to UNA’s art department about the unique, collaborative opportunity to support the university.
“I just love UNA, and that was the purpose of it all,” Webb said.
In addition to the obvious UNA themes present in the project, Seward said he and the students wanted the design to reflect the city’s unofficial slogan, “Keep Florence Funky.” That included an ‘80s-inspired color scheme and design, but with a contemporary twist.
“It plays off the different purple and gold tones of UNA where it would support UNA but then also gives (Webb) something kind of contemporary and design-based, so it was just a nice collaboration between the community and the students,” Seward said.
Seward said there is a possibility of another paint project on the other side of Webb’s building.
“I don’t think people really pay any mind to their surroundings, but when there’s some artwork or street art there, people will look for it, or they’ll be attracted to these places,” Seward explained. “It kind of reimagines these spaces, and I think it’s uplifting to see these things."
