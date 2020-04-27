FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama’s Collier Library and Information Services project, Celebrating Our History: Inventory of Archival Collections in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, and Lawrence counties, has been recognized by the Alabama Bicentennial Commission with an Alabama Bicentennial Legacy Project designation.
The honor recognizes outstanding projects by communities and organizations that were part of the commemoration of the statehood anniversary, according to a news release from UNA.
“The project is a unique discovery and a great starting point for maintenance of archival collections in our area,” Derek Malone, university librarian, said in the release. “It helps us identify what’s out there. Simultaneously, we have the ability to be a central agency of information and assistance in terms of best practices, modern archival procedures, disaster planning, and much more. We’re already taking what was learned from this project and creating a workshop series.”
In 2019, UNA conducted a survey of local archival collections with support from the Alabama Bicentennial Commission. The survey produced an inventory of agencies, programs, private collections, sites, and individuals in possession of public or private collections in Colbert, Franklin, Lauderdale, and Lawrence counties. The survey recorded information regarding the ownership and location, size, and condition of holdings, according to the release.
The resulting survey and interviews yielded information from 29 communities, 49 places, numerous programs, and significant personal collections. According to the release, the survey indicated an alarming need for consistent methodology for cataloging, preserving, and conserving unique holdings and collections housed in various locations and in different public, nonprofit, and private ownership. The research findings will be used to coordinate workshops, conferences, and network building within the survey population.
Awards were given in two categories: commendations for outstanding bicentennial programs and projects, and legacy awards for projects of exceptional lasting impact. Forty-one commendations and 21 legacy awards were given, representing more than 40 municipalities in 35 counties.
Projects ranged from celebration events to city murals to preservation and restoration of sites and structures. Many projects were locally focused, while some were regional or statewide.
Each winning project will receive a bronze plaque noting the name of the project and its award. The plaques will be a public reminder of the achievements of Alabama communities during the bicentennial commemoration.
