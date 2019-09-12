FLORENCE — Eighteen years have passed since nearly 3,000 people in the United States perished in multiple terrorist attacks on Sept. 11, 2001.
Though it’s been nearly two decades since that day, millions of people nationwide still choose to come together to honor the victims through ceremonies, challenges, moments of silence, and social media posts marked with sentiments like #Remember911 and #NeverForget.
Most people remember where they were when they learned what had transpired. But a new generation of young adults has emerged — individuals who may have been too young to remember, but who nonetheless are still sobered by its effects.
This is certainly true for students in the ROTC program at the University of North Alabama, many of whom were toddlers when the attacks occurred.
For the second year, they dedicated the day’s physical training to a memorial climb at Braly Stadium, and invited the community to join them.
“Last year, we had a group of volunteer firemen that climbed the stadium with their protective outer gear, as well as their oxygen tanks, and I was really kind of moved by that,” said Lt. Col. Perry Bolding, department chair. “I thought that was both symbolic and also a really cool physical challenge, so this year, we decided that we would try to bring things that would be a menu of options, that if people wanted to do a little bit extra they could.”
Participants gathered at 5:45 a.m. to attempt to climb 2,996 steps — one for each victim.
Some carried kettlebells, five-gallon water jugs, rubberized weight-lifting plates, or a dummy nicknamed “Rescue Randy” to get a feel for what first responders went through in the race to save lives.
Bolding said the goal was “active remembrance.”
“It was, I think, kind of powerful this year because we had a lot of people from the community come out and participate with us,” said Cadet Maj. Leos von Spakovsky, a senior studying criminal justice.
Cadet platoon leader Dylan Pittman, a junior studying geography, said he was surprised at the large turnout given the physical challenge.
“It was amazing because almost everybody — maybe everybody — was running the stadium with us,” he said. “It was incredible that we all came together as a fearless community to take on the challenge of running the stadium five times.”
Following the climb, ROTC held a ceremony to honor Maj. Dwayne Williams, a UNA alum who perished when a plane hit the Pentagon. That event had a particularly profound impact on von Spakovsky. He said he was moved by the number of students who stopped in reverence.
“A lot of these people were infants at the time, but they still remember and respect and held reverence for that period of time,” he said. “Even though it’s probably something they weren’t expecting or planning on doing that day, they stopped and stayed.”
Immediately following the ceremony, pairs of cadets took turns marching around campus and downtown Florence with an American flag. They marched until 3 p.m.
Pittman had just finished his turn around 1 p.m. He said crowds gathered on Court Street on the way back, taking pictures and offering words of support as they passed.
“It was kind of powerful, walking through with the flag like that — everybody looking at you, telling you you’re doing a good job,” he recalled.
Though Pittman and von Spakovsy were only about 3 years old on 9/11, they both noted the profound impact it’s had on their decision to join ROTC.
Now 21, von Spakovsky said he learned of the day’s significance through his family’s remembrance, and by watching documentaries.
He said he was struck by the first responders — as well as civilians — who immediately rushed to aid victims.
“I remember watching on tapes for the first time when I was old enough to understand, and just my heart dropping when the plane struck the tower,” he recalled. “It kind of moved something in me to want to be there to help.
"If I was old enough to be there, I wanted to be there to help. What can I do now to do that? I want to be a first responder — a police officer — and I’ll be in the National Guard as well.
“Watching those events unfold and how they served the community and helped others, regardless of what was going on around them, it pushed me and inspired me to join and do what I do now.”
Pittman echoed those sentiments.
“This is why I’m here,” he said. “I want to be able to help and react. … I feel like by doing ROTC, I’ll be doing my part to ensure that something like this does not happen again.”
Bolding said ROTC’s events on Wednesday were all about remembrance and unity, though he hopes that will persist beyond the 9/11 anniversary.
He said he was particularly moved by the university and community support, especially seeing university officials and the entire baseball team turn out to participate in the climb.
“We live in a time where there’s a lot of divisiveness, and there’s probably a lot of angst in our country, but I think this is one day when we can all stand together and stand for the same thing,” Bolding said. “It’s about building up our community and our nation together and moving forward. To me, that’s the most powerful thing.”
