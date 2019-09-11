FLORENCE — Today is the 18th anniversary of 9/11, and people across the nation are remembering the victims in their own meaningful ways.
At the University of North Alabama, students in the ROTC program chose to participate in a Memorial Climb this morning at Braly Stadium.
The ROTC students convened bright and early at 5:45 a.m. and spent about an hour climbing 2,996 steps "in memory of each of the lives lost in the Sept. 11 attacks."
Following the climb, ROTC students honored the late Maj. Dwayne Williams with the laying of a wreath at a public ceremony held at the UNA Memorial Amphitheater.
Williams, who played football for UNA in the early 1980s, was killed when a plane hit the Pentagon on Sept. 11, 2001.
ROTC students are slated to march around campus and downtown Florence, carrying an American flag, from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. today.
A social media post said the event is meant to be "somber and reverent."
"The event is intended to be a silent, visual reminder of the loss our nation suffered on Sept. 11, and the subsequent loss of those killed in the global war on terror," ROTC officials posted on social media. "We ask that you quietly remember those who lost their lives on this day in 2001."
