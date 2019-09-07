FLORENCE — Spirits are high now that football season has returned at the University of North Alabama, and with it the marching band’s beloved halftime shows.
Band students across the region will have a rare opportunity to join the excitement as part of the annual Marching Band Extravaganza at next Saturday’s game against Alabama A&M.
The event is open to all high school band members — including majorettes, color guard and dance line — as well as any seventh- and eighth-graders who perform with high school bands.
The deadline to register is Wednesday. There is a $40 fee to participate.
According to Courtney Jones, administrative assistant with UNA's marching band, the event typically brings in as many as 900 high school students from the Shoals and beyond.
“We get students from parts of Mississippi, southern Tennessee — it’s just from all over the state of Alabama, and sometimes we have students from Georgia,” she said.
Jones said the Extravaganza is a great opportunity for students to nurture their love of music and learn from the UNA marching band. Participants will learn drill maneuvers, practice the music and work with their respective UNA sections before the game.
“I do think they learn some musicianship skills,” Jones added.
This year’s program will celebrate Alabama’s bicentennial with a “Salute to Alabama” medley.
Participants must bring their marching band uniform and equipment to the performance. They will receive a T-shirt, a medal, a UNA goodie bag and free admission to the game for participating in the Extravaganza.
To register go to una.edu/universitybands.
For information, send an email to cjones16@una.edu.
