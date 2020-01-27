FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama College of Arts and Sciences will have the third Tournées Film Festival over the course of six days in February.
Each film will begin at 6 p.m. in the Wesleyan Hall Auditorium on the UNA campus.
According to a news release from UNA, this year’s films include Monday, Feb. 3, "Tazzeka" (2018); Thursday, Feb. 6, "Return of the Hero" (2018); Monday, Feb. 10, "April and the Extraordinary World" (2015); Thursday, Feb. 13, "L’Atalante" (1934); Monday, Feb. 17, "I Am Not Your Negro" (2017); and Wednesday, Feb. 19, "May Allah Bless France!" (2015)
“For the third year, UNA was awarded the Tournées grant by the FACE Foundation, or French American Cultural Exchange, which aims to bring French cinema to American university campuses,” said Stephanie Coker, an assistant professor of French and film festival coordinator, said in the release. “The Tournées Film Festival at UNA provides a unique cinematic experience for the Shoals community to screen six international films.
"Since the beginning, this event has been an interdisciplinary collaboration among UNA faculty from various departments, including Foreign Languages, English, History, Sociology and Family Studies, Communications, Music, Cinematic Arts, and Visual Arts and Design. This year, the event sponsors also include the Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion and the UNA School of the Arts.”
The Tournées Film Festival is made possible with the support of the Cultural Services of the French Embassy in the United States, the Centre National du Cinéma et de l’Image Animée (CNC), the French American Cultural Fund, the Florence Gould Foundation, and Highbrow Entertainment.
