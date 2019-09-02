FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama Marching Pride of North Alabama band took to the field last Thursday in the Lions season opener against Western Illinois with some new equipment and more is on the way.
“The university’s move to Division I athletics has provided our marching band an opportunity to expand its brand to reach a national audience,” former College of Arts and Sciences Dean Carmen Burkhalter, who helped oversee the purchase of new items, said in a university news release. “I am extremely grateful for the administration’s infusion of new resources for new equipment, new look, and a new brand.”
Current uniforms were purchased in 2009, according to Marching Pride of North Alabama Director Lloyd Jones. In addition to uniforms, new brass instruments, as well as a new box truck and semitrailer, will be added to the band's list of equipment.
“Membership in the UNA band has grown consistently over the last 20 years,” Jones said in the release. “A collegiate marching band must have instruments and equipment transported appropriately to practice and performance venues on a regular basis. The acquisition of an additional box truck and semitrailer will ensure student safety along with proper care of university-owned equipment.”
In addition to the equipment, Joseph Gray joined the faculty this fall as a visiting assistant professor of music and interim associate director of bands.
Jones said Gray's addition to the faculty will “insure proper training and instruction for student members of the band program.”
“The students and faculty in the UNA Department of Music are elated about the Division I upgrades to the UNA band program,” Meghan Merciers, chair of the Department of Music, said in the release. “We are grateful to the UNA administration for their continued generosity and extraordinary support of the UNA Bands and the Department of Music.”
