“Ghosts Over the Boiler: Voices from Alabama’s Death Row,” an interactive, multimedia exhibit by English professor Katie Owens-Murphy, will be on display until Oct. 31. It features audio and visual elements from members of Project Hope to Abolish the Death Penalty, an Alabama nonprofit that’s the only in the nation to be founded and run by people sentenced to death.
A series of open, hour-long discussions related to "Just Mercy" are also set for noon each Thursday this month:
• Today — Freda Coleman Reed, “Race and Incarceration”
• 10 — Tammy Rhodes, “Women and Incarceration”
• 17 — Jeremy Martin, “Disability and Incarceration”
• 24 — Tammy Rhodes, “Resilience”
• 31 — Karla Zelaya, “Cultural/Literary Traditions”
For information on the One Book program, go to una.edu/academics/onebook.
---
FLORENCE — Lately, one might have noticed more people at the University of North Alabama and around the Shoals with their noses in a book.
That book might have been Bryan Stevenson’s “Just Mercy,” the inaugural book chosen for UNA’s One Book initiative, which the university implemented this semester.
The One Book initiative is an offshoot of a national program that seeks to promote literacy and a sense of community by having everyone read the same book. There are often discussions, events and activities related to the book as well.
UNA’s program extends to students, faculty and staff, as well as the Shoals community.
Ross Alexander, UNA provost and vice president for Academic Affairs, serves on the One Book Committee at the university. He said he was inspired to bring the program to UNA after seeing its success elsewhere.
“It’s a pretty successful program nationally,” he said. “This is something I had experience with at another institution, and we want to put the UNA perspective, or spin, on it as it best relates to our campus.”
Alexander said UNA’s One Book program centers on diversity and inclusion — a theme the committee plans to continue each year.
“Diversity and inclusion is a major focal point for the university,” he explained. “It’s one of our priorities in the strategic plan, and we wanted the One Book to celebrate diversity and inclusion and highlight diversity and inclusion on campus in a very integrated manner.”
The committee compiled a list of books that reflect this theme and presented it to campus for a vote. The students chose “Just Mercy,” a New York Times' bestseller that’s being made into a movie starring Jamie Foxx and Michael B. Jordan.
Stevenson’s book is a memoir detailing his work with the Montgomery-based Equal Justice Initiative, which he founded as a young lawyer. The organization works to address injustices of the death penalty through its work “defending the poor, the incarcerated, and the condemned.”
Alexander said he enjoys the book’s Alabama connection and themes of racial equity and restorative justice.
“If you’re a young person and you read it, you can be affected or moved,” he said. “If you’re a nontraditional or an older student, or faculty or staff member, it resonates as well. It’s pretty far-reaching in its impact.”
According to Ron Patterson, chief enrollment officer and assistant to the president for diversity, the program’s theme is meant to enrich the campus and the community.
“Diversity and inclusion enrich every experience on a college campus,” Patterson said. “While one may think diversity is mainly about ethnicity, there are multiple characteristics that make up a diverse college campus, including cultural background, geographic location, socioeconomic status, sexual orientation, and ability.”
Those are just some of the areas UNA’s One Book program hopes to address with future books.
For now, participants will examine racial equity and restorative justice through “Just Mercy.”
Students in UNA’s Materials and Methods for Language Arts are even developing a curriculum for the book’s young adult version, to be taught later this semester at Russellville High School.
Jessica Mitchell, associate professor in the Department of Secondary Education, said part of the goal will be to engage high school students in analyzing complex texts with critical themes.
“These exercises not only help high school students to transition into the type of reading experiences that they will encounter in a college or university setting, but, collectively, the clinical experience is designed to help high school students develop as critical consumers of knowledge,” she said.
Alexander said One Book will also be an integrated part of the First-Year Experience seminars, which are required for all UNA freshmen.
UNA has an institutional commitment to fund the program each year.
“We’ll try to expand it every year across campus and throughout the community,” Alexander added. “We really want this to be a community engagement opportunity.”
