FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama’s School of the Arts will host a slew of presenters from the Shoals and beyond in its inaugural I2E2 Conference on Friday, topped off with a performance and brainstorming session from an Emmy-winning poet.
The “Ignite. Inspire. Educate. Engage.” conference will kick off at 8:15 a.m. following a light breakfast. The rest of the day will be packed with 10 presentations, four performances, three workshops and a panel discussion before keynote speaker Ed Mabrey takes center stage at 6:30 p.m. in the Guillot University Center.
The purpose of the conference is to address social issues and diversity in the arts, as well as promote equity and access for all, according to Terrance Brown, executive director of the School of the Arts.
“There needs to be a real conversation about diversity, equity and inclusion in the arts,” he said. “No one should be held back from practicing any kind of artistic discipline because they can’t afford it, the color of their skin, or because they come from a background that doesn’t support it.”
These topics will also be at the center of Mabrey’s keynote address.
Mabrey is the only three-time individual world poetry slam champion. According to the School of the Arts’ website, he tours the United States as a poet, comedian and motivational speaker.
Some additional topics that will be addressed throughout the day include cultural appropriation, the “Oreo Cookie Syndrome,” women’s rights, the significance of theater, the relevance of hip-hop as a teaching tool, the role of the LGBTQ+ community in the arts, arts activism, and promoting arts education.
“We have to talk about the future of the arts because where we are right now is very exclusive, and it’s not inclusive, accessible or diverse,” said Monica Collier, one of the event organizers.
The I2E2 Conference can appeal even to those who are not “arts people,” Brown said in an episode of the school’s podcast, “SOTA Pop.” Parents may also learn through the conference how their children can have a viable career in the arts.
He also touched on how the arts has shaped who he is today.
“Be it that mathematics is your thing or sound engineering, or technical theater … there is always an outlet for you to be your better self and to be a better person than you realized you could be,” he said. “(SOTA’s) hope with I2E2 is to give you a tool—a tool to realize your inner potential and to take that potential and cultivate it into a product that’s useful, that you can use it guide your life.”
The conference is open to the public, though registration and ticket purchase are required.
Tickets are $35 for adults and $10 for students. There are also a limited number of tickets for only Mabrey’s portion of the conference, which cost $20 apiece.
To register, purchase tickets and view a full schedule and breakdown of each event, visit una.edu/schoolofthearts/i2e2-conference.
