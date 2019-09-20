FLORENCE — More often than not, social issues like homelessness, food insecurity and domestic violence can hit closer to home than we think.
Students at the University of North Alabama have been able to learn this firsthand through the university’s new UServe initiative.
A partnership between UNA’s Office of Student Engagement and Mitchell-West Center for Social Inclusion, the UServe program seeks to build students’ awareness and understanding of various social issues through education and local service.
“We created UServe to be something local and free, but it does kind of encompass those main points,” said Bethany Green, assistant director of Student Engagement for leadership and volunteerism, who co-founded the program with Mitchell-West Center Director Andrea Hunt. “When they know what (the issue) looks like and what it is, they can do some things to address that and help others in need.”
UServe follows the model of UNA’s Alternative Breaks program, which includes education, training, service and reflection.
But instead of taking students into other communities, UServe provides those lessons in a local context.
This month’s weekly sessions encompass food insecurity, an issue with which Krista Manchester is quite familiar.
Manchester is the director of Room at the Table, a local program that provides a community meal every night for anyone who wishes to join. She has also provided the education and training for this month’s group of students participating in UServe.
“The very first week, we did about a two-hour session,” she said. “We talked about food insecurity – kind of why people are insecure –and we talked a lot about college food insecurity, which a lot of people don’t really understand.
“We talked a little bit about the stigma of food insecurity, and then we did a training on how they would serve at Room at the Table.”
The students last week had the chance to learn the ins and outs of operating Room at the Table, from food prep to serving to cleanup.
But one of the most important aspects of the experience was taking a seat at the table and joining in the meal themselves.
“We work on saying that every night, it’s about ‘we,’ not ‘them and us,’” Manchester said. “They have to serve, but then they also have to eat so that they can also be served. We talked a little bit about that concept and how hard it is for us, sometimes, to allow ourselves to be served.
“They kind of expected at the community meal at Room at the Table that it would be all homeless people,” she added. “They were surprised to see families with kids, and kind of got to interact with some of them. I think it really kind of opened their eyes to what food insecurity looks like here in the Shoals.”
That night, Manchester said some of the students expressed interest in future volunteer opportunities with Room at the Table.
One of those was Kristen Pujol. She said she enjoyed joining together and helping out as one community.
“It was an eye-opener going to Room at the Table and just seeing the amount of people there,” she said. “It was an amazing experience, and I’m so glad that I did it. I’m ready to sign up and do it again.”
According to Hunt, that’s also what UServe aims to do—encourage students’ involvement in community service.
“We’re trying to look at the whole scope of needs that are in the community and plug students in with agencies that are working on those needs,” she said. “We hope it will build some sustainable partnerships between the students and the agencies for students to continue that work even after the month has ended.”
Hunt said Thursday’s session – the third of the month – invited students outside the regular group to join in a simulation that focused on what hunger looks like for college students. Students were given a situation with a budget and task list that were based on real data.
“We’ll come together next week and do some reflection on what they’ve learned and how they take that moving forward in their own lives and in the work that they want to do in the community,” Hunt added.
UServe will continue addressing new topics for five more months this school year.
Future topics include disability support, homelessness, racial justice, intimate partner violence, and Alzheimer’s and caregiving.
Manchester will return to assist in November’s sessions on homelessness as director of Room in the Inn.
“We’ll probably carry the theme of trying to develop empathy and seeing people as people, and humans instead of things,” she said.
