FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama and the Shoals Chamber of Commerce have signed a Memorandum of Understanding that will benefit Chamber members and employees who want to further their education, according to a UNA news release.
“It would be difficult to overstate the importance of the University of North Alabama to the Shoals," Chamber President Caitlin Holland said in the release. "It has been the foundation of a great deal of success and will undoubtedly be a catalyst for additional growth and prosperity.
"For many years, UNA has been a faithful partner to the Shoals Chamber of Commerce, generously supporting our work and most impactful programs. Now, I am incredibly grateful to offer the unmatched education available at UNA to the Shoals Chamber’s members at a substantial discount.
"This is yet another way in which the Shoals Chamber will partner with UNA to create opportunity for all who call the Shoals home.”
Holland signed the agreement with UNA President Dr. Ken Kitts in an event that took place Thursday at the Chamber office. The partnership is effective immediately, and Chamber members and employees may begin taking advantage of this benefit.
“UNA is extremely proud to forge this partnership with the Shoals Chamber of Commerce,” Ross Alexander, vice president for Academic Affairs and Provost said in the release. “It is to our mutual benefit that we collaborate to create a highly trained workforce with local and regional business and industry that will ultimately realize the greatest value.”
