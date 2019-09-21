FLORENCE — The University of North Alabama this week pledged to help employees of Alfa Insurance further their education through a Memorandum of Understanding between the company and the university.
Representatives from UNA and Alfa Insurance met on campus Thursday to sign the agreement, which would decrease university fees for Alfa Insurance employees by 20 percent.
The partnership is effective immediately.
“UNA is extremely proud to forge this relationship with Alfa,” said Ross Alexander, provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. “Both organizations are committed to the Shoals and helping residents and Alfa employees achieve their educational goals.”
Alfa District Sales Manager Chris Burgreen, who signed the Memorandum of Understanding on behalf of Alfa, said the agreement supports the company’s goal of investing in its employees’ education through scholarships, vocation programs and teacher recognition.
“We have deep roots in this community and are excited to offer employees an opportunity to learn, grow, and serve through the UNA experience," Burgreen said in the release. "We look forward to building on this legacy by helping members of the Alfa family achieve their education goals at UNA.”
