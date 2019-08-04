FLORENCE — When Hayden Scott got the idea to film his first music video at the Rosenbaum House, everyone told him he needed to have a backup plan.
No one had ever gotten permission to do such a thing at Alabama’s only Frank Lloyd Wright house.
But for the 21-year-old entertainment technology student at the University of North Alabama, the perfect pitch is all it would take to turn his idea into reality.
“They’re very particular about who they align themselves with, but I kind of knew in my gut this idea and the visuals that I wanted to do were going to be really luxe and high-polished,” he said.
Scott reached out to Matt Golley, who then connected him with property managers at the house.
“Once I had the opportunity to explain to them what it was I wanted to do, they were very receptive to that,” he said.
Scott, from Madison, described his song “White Sedan” as a reflection of his time with friends in Florence and being in a phase of life in which they’re striving for success and stability.
He said he spent about a month in the early planning stages of the music video, but snagging the Rosenbaum House as the set “changed everything.”
After speaking with the property managers, Scott was invited to tour the house and hear its history. Touring at night a few days before the shoot, he said, gave him a clear vision of what he wanted.
“I knew early on, in terms of the visual, that I wanted some sort of a house party, and then to go deeper into social cues and social circles, and the dramas of being in college and social pressures and social anxiety,” he explained. “I knew that the aesthetics of the house would mesh well with the aesthetics of my artistic identity and with what the song is.”
A final write-up was presented to Rosenbaum Curator Jeff Ford, who Scott said passed it along to his superiors and Florence city officials.
“We got the green light … but it was all sort of under the premise of ‘do it well, because this is the one and only time we’re going to allow someone to come in and do this,’ which was both really exciting and really terrifying,” Scott said.
Scott teamed up with Nashville, Tennessee, filmmakers Noah Tidmore and Drew Bauml, who also have worked with Alabama-based band The Brook and The Bluff. He said Tidmore and Bauml were “incredibly receptive and respectful” of his ideas.
Scott incorporates a young, styled cast in the video, most of whom he said are female and queer — a tribute to inspirational female figures and the women in his life who have lifted him up.
Billy Reid contributed in part to the wardrobe, a sort of dream collaboration Scott said he had in mind since his first visit to Florence. That desire grew the more Scott noticed Reid’s influence in the fashion he saw around town.
“I wanted to portray that in the video and have that be something visually that people here would be able to see and be like, ‘Oh, that’s Billy Reid,’” he added.
The entire video was shot in one evening from about 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. on April 26, Scott said.
Ford was present during the shoot. he said it was different from the usual tourism-related videos typically shot at the house.
"It was very entertaining to watch them from the production side and then see the finished product," he said.
Ford said he was glad to help Scott snag the unique opportunity, and he thought the finished product was "very well done."
Florence Arts and Museums Superintendent Libby Jordan agreed.
“We were happy to help them out,” she said. “We don’t do these kinds of things often. In fact, this is the only time we’ve done it. But it’s fun to do different things every now and then.”
The music video has received plenty of positive feedback since its July 19 release, Scott said. The song is a centerpiece for his forthcoming EP, “DREAMDOGS,” due for release in the coming weeks.
Scott has performed locally at 116 and the Mane Room. He said he hopes to perform at more local venues and start touring soon.
“I can feel that natural tendency to want to go where I feel the push to evolve and create more intensely,” Scott said. “I’ve really enjoyed my time here in Florence, and I’m looking forward to the next year, year and a half, two years I’ll be living up here. It’s been a wonderful muse.”
The video for “White Sedan” is on YouTube.
