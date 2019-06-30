FLORENCE — While cemeteries are often revered as reflections of the past, the work in preserving the stories of the people there are instrumental both now and in times to come.
The findings from the fieldwork in June at Armistead Cemetery not only included a historical discovery and documentation of about 170 graves, but also illustrates the importance of preserving public history, University of North Alabama graduate student Josh Grigsby explained Friday in a presentation.
“I have learned part of this history being involved in this,” Grigsby said. “That’s what this is all about—getting to learn about the community, getting to learn about some of the untold stories of this community.”
In this case, Grigsby said the findings help uncover part of the story of the Armisteads, a family still prominent today, and the slaves that built honorable lives for themselves after they were emancipated.
He explained the Armisteads came to this area from Virginia and brought their slaves with them to help cultivate the land. Martha Armistead taught many of the slave children to read and write, something that wasn’t allowed at the time.
“I believe what Martha instilled into them and taught them to read and write has carried over into them being a prominent part of our community,” he said.
While Grigsby led a group of volunteers from UNA, Lauderdale County and the cemetery committee on the expedition that uncovered a former unmarked slave burial site, he said it was also the first time anyone had formally documented the Armistead Cemetery.
The process is long, methodical and requires precision, Grigsby said.
First, he and the rest of the group walked across the ground to feel for depressions. In those spots, they probed the ground and worked out about how large the disturbed area was to determine if it could be a grave.
At Armistead, Grigsby said they hammered wooden stakes in the ground to mark likely graves so the cemetery knows which land cannot be used for burial today.
Marking the locations also provides an opportunity for the placement of an official marker if desired.
Those locations were numbered and recorded, as were the marked graves. The documentation took about four days, Grigsby said. Mapping it out took about three.
The maps, when used with the documents, provide a visual to help people find certain graves.
“The documentation process is a very, very important part of this work because who’s to know … those stones that we took pictures of that are in great condition could possibly be in terrible condition (in the future),” Grigsby said.
Documenting them now provides a hard copy—including a typed document and a black-and-white scaled photograph—that can be stored in the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library for historical and genealogical research “so the story lives on.”
“There’s an obvious story here,” Grigsby added. “…This is step number one to be able to tell that story.”
The next step, he said, would be to sit down with the Armistead descendants and record oral history.
During the fieldwork, UNA history professor George Makowski said the quality of some of the graves indicated a high status for some of the former slaves.
Local historian Lee Freeman, a member of the Lauderdale County Cemetery Rehabilitation Authority (LCCRA) and participant in the Armistead Cemetery work, said all burial sites in Alabama are protected by state law.
Freeman encouraged anyone who might know who is buried in an unmarked grave—or where a cemetery is that might need documentation—to bring that information to the local history and genealogy room upstairs at the public library.
“There are a lot of black cemeteries like this that were probably started after emancipation, so there are people born in slavery and buried here, but who’s not showing up here that we know of, who’s buried between roughly 1818 and 1865 who died as slaves,” Makowski said.
He added it’s up to the descendants of many of the county’s old plantation families to help locate where some burial sites might be.
Grigsby said working hand in hand with the Armisteads and others who have a passion for preserving cemeteries and their history is what public history is to him.
“The Armisteads’ story is important, and for us to be able to document this is a way for us that we can respect their legacy and that we can honor that as well,” Grigsby said. “These stories need to be told, and this is just one way that we’ve been able to do that. I’m honored that I even had the opportunity to be a part of this project.”
