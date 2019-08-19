FLORENCE — A student at the University of North Alabama recently got an authentic taste of genetics work when she contributed to cutting-edge research on gene mutations connected to a rare developmental disorder.
Leah Buck, a senior studying professional biology, spent the previous academic year working with professors and scientists as part of the “Characterizing Our DNA Exceptions,” or CODE, program — a partnership between the HudsonAlpha Institute for Biotechnology and a handful of Alabama colleges.
Buck’s work involved genetic variant interpretation on Bainbridge-Ropers syndrome, particularly the ASXL3 gene.
According to Online Mendelian Inheritance in Man (OMIM), the disorder is considered “very rare” and involves a range of symptoms, including delayed psychomotor development, severe intellectual disability, poor or absent speech, feeding difficulties, poor growth and dysmorphic facial features.
That research led Buck to a unique internship at Michigan State University’s Department of Pediatrics and Human Development, where she began performing experiments to understand ASXL3’s role in the disorder.
“Leah came to our lab and brought a wealth of knowledge of ASXL3 that allowed for the development of several tools to dissect the role of ASXL3 in brain development,” said Jeremy Prokop, the principal investigator with whom Leah worked at Michigan State. “In addition, these tools will give us the ability to more accurately interpret variants within ASXL3, including those seen by the HudsonAlpha sequencing projects.”
Buck used 3-D printing and case studies performed at HudsonAlpha to develop these educational tools, according to a press release. Buck said those initiatives also supported her interest in becoming a genetic counselor.
“I see these tools being applied in genetic counseling sessions to give patients the ability to better understand their disease,” she said. “The models can also be used in classrooms to explain the biology of genetic disease.”
Those tools and models will also be used in additional CODE training. As they are further developed, they will continue to help doctors better understand the genetics of their patients’ diseases, leading them to choose the best treatments.
Buck is one of nearly 20 students who have participated in HudsonAlpha’s CODE program. According to HudsonAlpha, the program seeks to prepare students like Buck for the life sciences workforce through real-world lab experiences and collaborations, such as the one with the Prokop Lab at Michigan State.
UNA math professor Cynthia Stenger organized the program at UNA. She serves as a faculty mentor with associate math professor Jillian Stupiansky.
Stenger said she is “grateful” for UNA’s partnerships with HudsonAlpha and the Prokop Lab.
“Because of this collaboration, students at UNA engage in innovative, cutting-edge, bioinformatics research with one of the top bioinformatics groups in the United States and the top-tier Prokop Lab at Michigan State University,” she said. “This unique opportunity gives our students a window into this increasingly influential scientific discipline.”
For information on the program, go to hudsonalphacode.org.
