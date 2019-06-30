FLORENCE — Approximately 170 graves were discovered during fieldwork at Armistead Cemetery in June, but more importantly, the discovery illustrates the importance of preserving public history, UNA graduate student Josh Grigsby said as he presented his findings on the cemetery Friday afternoon.
“I have learned part of this history being involved in this,” Grigsby said. “That’s what this is all about—getting to learn about the community, getting to learn about some of the untold stories of this community.”
In this case, Grigsby said the findings help uncover part of the story of the Armisteads, a family still prominent today, and the slaves that built honorable lives for themselves after they were emancipated.
Grigsby led a group of volunteers from UNA, Lauderdale County and a cemetery committee on the expedition that uncovered a former unmarked slave burial site. He said it was also the first time anyone had formally documented the Armistead Cemetery.
The process is long, methodical and requires precision, Grigsby said.
“The Armisteads’ story is important, and for us to be able to document this is a way for us that we can respect their legacy and that we can honor that as well,” Grigsby said. “These stories need to be told, and this is just one way that we’ve been able to do that. I’m honored that I even had the opportunity to be a part of this project.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.