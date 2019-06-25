FLORENCE — A University of North Alabama graduate student will present the findings from recent fieldwork at Armistead Cemetery this Friday at the Florence-Lauderdale Public Library.
The presentation, which begins at 4 p.m. in the upstairs reading room, is open to the public.
Josh Grigsby is the public history student who led the expedition that uncovered a former slave burial site in rural Lauderdale County earlier this month.
According to Grigsby and UNA history professor George Makowski, who also participated in the expedition, the fieldwork was unusual because it involved a cemetery still active today.
In addition to probing for unmarked graves, the group documented marked graves as well. That information will be kept at the library to be accessed in the local history and genealogy room.
The findings help illustrate a more positive story of what life was like for some blacks following emancipation, Makowski said.
“There’s not much written down about the rural history of our county, and there’s particularly not much recorded about the history of the different black communities around our county,” he said. “I think our county stands out because we have several areas where when people … came out of slavery, they made a very successful world for themselves and their children. This cemetery is one representation of that.”
Grigsby’s presentation will mark the completion of the research component of his master’s degree in public history.
Also in attendance will be Armistead descendants, UNA faculty, UNA graduate students and other family members.
“It’s cool to be able to work on projects and just be able to document the history,” Grigsby said during the fieldwork. “This is a great way to be able to be involved and be able to communicate and contribute across generations.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.