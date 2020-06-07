FLORENCE — A University of North Alabama student has renewed his effort to have the name of former Alabama governor David Bibb Graves removed from the building that bears his name due to his association with the Ku Klux Klan in the 1920s.
Graves was a grand cyclops in the Montgomery Chapter of the KKK.
Bibb Graves Hall was built in the 1930s and today houses administrative offices and classrooms.
Graves was governor from 1927 to 1931 and from 1935 to 1939, according the Alabama Department of Archives and History.
Peyton Barrow, a political science major from Rogersville, said the effort began last year after the university unveiled a marker in front of Bibb Graves Hall honoring Wendell Wilkie Gunn, the first African American student to attend the university, which was then Florence State College.
Titled "A More Inclusive Era," the marker text states "African Americans, through enslavement and Jim Crow, constructed campus buildings and worked at the University of North Alabama since its beginnings in 1830, yet they were denied admission as students for 133 years."
It then discusses how Gunn was initially denied admission to Florence State College until he filed suit in federal court on the advice of then president E.B. Norton. Gunn entered the college in 1963.
"I started doing some research into some of the buildings and I noticed that Bibb Graves Hall was named after David Bibb Graves, a former governor and former member of the Ku Klux Klan," Barrow said. "I felt that really doesn't embody the diversity and inclusion on the campus of the school I went to."
Previously, Barrow started an online petition and began reaching out to university officials, without much success. The effort was placed on the back burner, but recent events, such as the death of George Floyd, an African American man, at the hands of Minneapolis, Minnesota, police, and the renewed effort to remove Confederate monuments from public areas helped bring it back to the forefront.
Barrow said UNA officials have made some positive moves, such as renaming the University Commons after Gunn and hiring the first African American vice president of Diversity.
"Things were really starting to turn around," he said.
He said an online petition at Change.org that had 80 votesa week ago had more than 2,250 names Friday afternoon.
Barrow said he reached out to UNA President Ken Kitts, who referred him to Ron Patterson, who is vice president for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion at UNA.
Barrow said another UNA student, Parker Brooks Ritter, is also involved in the effort.
"I felt like we could not stand idly by and let it keep happening," Barrow said.
UNA Director of Communications and Marketing Michelle Eubanks released a statement Thursday on behalf of the university. That same statement was released by the university Friday via Twitter.
"We are aware and acknowledge student concerns related to the name of Bibb Graves Hall on the University of North Alabama campus," the state reads. "We are committed to the principles of equality and justice, and that commitment includes ensuring that members of the UNA community are valued and heard.
"As a state-funded, public institution, a name change for certain campus buildings must follow state law and the mechanism it provides to make a name change. It’s a decision process that includes reviews by our Student Government Association, as well as our board of trustees."
UNA Board of Trustees member Steve Pierce said he expects the board will listen to the students' concerns.
"I think we have to listen," Pierce said,. "and then what we have to do is make a decision if we want to change the name. There is a procedure you have to follow."
Pierce said he believes the university has done a good job promoting diversity and inclusion on campus, long before the recent incidents that brought the issue of racial inequality back to the forefront.
"I think we have proven we want to listen and everybody has a voice," Pierce said. "We feel like we've got a long way to go, but we're way ahead of where a lot of universities are."
Pierce said the board would also have a duty to listen to students who disagree with removing Graves' name from the building.
"We want everyone to feel safe and comfortable on that campus," Pierce said. "We want them to feel included."
Being a former Alabama governor, Graves' name adorns buildings at Auburn University, the University of Alabama, Jacksonville State University, Troy State University, and two historically black colleges — Alabama A&M and Alabama State University.
Changing the name of Bibb Graves Hall might be difficult, since changing the name of a memorial building that is 40 or more years old falls under the Alabama Memorials Preservation Act, a 2017 law that prevents local governments from removing monuments, or in this case, removing a name from a public building.
Board of Trustees President Pro Tem Simpson Russell said Kitts discussed the issue with him, Pierce and board of trustees Vice President Pro Tem Will Trapp.
He said Kitts has also appointed a group in the administration who will address Barrow's request.
Russell said trustees will carefully follow their procedures and listen to what the students have to say before any steps are taken.
Barrow said Friday he received an email from the university's administration saying they supported his rally, but did not mention supporting a name change.
Barrow said he'd like the university to appoint a committee that included administration members and students to select an appropriate new name for the building.
