FLORENCE — A group of students at the University of North Alabama recently took part in a unique historical experience at Windsor Castle, located about an hour west of London.
The students, studying abroad through UNA’s Centre for British Studies program, took private tours at the castle’s Royal Collection Trust where they viewed the castle’s Royal Archives and the archives of St. George Chapel and handled original documents dating as far back as the 12th century.
The documents ranged from a founding charter to the first letter King George III wrote of what he described as a possible loss of the American colonies in the 18th century.
“The students found their day at Windsor to be the best experience of their trip to the United Kingdom,” Jeffrey Bibbee, director of the UNA Centre for British Studies, said in a press release.
In addition to handling documents, the students were able to view several significant books and manuscripts in the Rare Books library, including the original medieval manuscript of the New Testament by John Wycliffe.
“They enjoyed the hands-on nature of the time in the archives, working with the rare books at St. George’s Chapel, and the time with the learning team in the state apartments,” Bibbee added.
According to Windsor Castle Learning Manager Gordon Ferguson, these kinds of hands-on study abroad experiences can help bring history to life for students, and motivate them to learn more when they return to the classroom.
“Memories of educational trips are among the most prominent of our formative years, largely because they are a welcome break in the routine for both students and teachers,” he said in the release. “While it is possible to learn some basic historical concepts in lessons, there is no substitute for real experience in the wider world, such as at Windsor.”
Bibbee is on a faculty development leave with the Georgian Papers Programme (GPP).
The GPP works to digitize the papers of the Royal Archives from the Hanoverian dynasty, which ruled Great Britain and Ireland at various times from the 17th to 20th centuries, with a focus on King George III.
This work, with Bibbee’s involvement, will make the documents more accessible and searchable for both researchers and learners as they are used in classrooms around the world.
The students from UNA had a chance to participate in these transcription efforts on their trip to the United Kingdom.
“The students who have been part of the GPP transcription project were able to meet the leaders of the project, and share their experiences of working on the database,” Bibbee said. “As the only university in the world to offer that experience as a credit-granting course, they were able to show how to integrate teaching and scholarship brilliantly.”
In addition to Windsor Castle, the students visited such places as the Tower of London, Hampton Court Palace, the Churchill War Rooms and Canterbury Cathedral.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.