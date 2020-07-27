FLORENCE — Students returning to the University of North Alabama this fall must be tested for the COVID-19 virus within 14 days of their anticipated return to campus, the university announced today through a news release.
Students will be notified via email about free COVID-19 testing through GuideSafe Entry Testing initiative, which is being funded by the CARES Act through the state.
“We have partnered with the University of Alabama at Birmingham and the GuideSafe™ Entry Testing initiative to provide these tests for UNA students,” Kimberly Greenway, vice president for student affairs and chair of the COVID-19 Recovery Task Force, said in the release. “It’s an additional step to creating and maintaining a safe environment as the semester gets underway.”
As part of the process, students will receive an email from testing@guidesafe.org in their UNA Portal account with information about the testing program.
The information will also include the free COVID-19 testing locations. Those who test negative will be approved to return to UNA, while those who test positive must have medical clearance from a health care provider after quarantine in order to return to campus.
All UNA students, regardless of their geographic location, will receive this email and will be alerted to a testing site or other testing instructions. For additional information, log on to una.edu/test/una-entry-to-campus-checklist.html.
More feel-good-ism. If a person is not 100% quarantined after testing, the test will do nothing to prevent the spread of any virus. (i.e. no grocery store, no dropping kids off at school/daycare, no church)
