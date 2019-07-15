FLORENCE — J.B. Webb’s building on Cloverdale Road recently got some colorful treatment from students in the University of North Alabama’s art department.
The purple and gold mural, which took about two to three weeks to paint across the side of the building, was an end-of-semester project for the students.
Webb was in contact with the students’ professor a few months before the project began and was able to see the designs before work commenced.
About a dozen students worked on the mural, according to Webb.
Webb said this was the first time he had partnered with students for a project of this kind, and he was happy to offer his building to promote the university.
“I just love UNA, and that was the purpose of it all,” he said. “I also thought it would be good recognition for our art department at UNA.”
The mural will remain on the exterior of Webb’s building permanently, he said.
